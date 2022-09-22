OKC Man Hit By Car, Killed After Running Into Traffic


Thursday, September 22nd 2022, 4:17 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City Police said a man was hit by a car and killed at around 1 a.m. Thursday on I-40 near North Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Police said dispatchers received several calls about a man acting erratically and running in and out of traffic.

OCPD said he was pronounced dead at the scene. So far there is no information on the victim's identity or if the driver will face charges.

This is a developing story.
