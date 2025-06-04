Confidential source speaks out after Norman Regional layoffs

A confidential source shared their feelings after being impacted by Norman Regional layoffs this week.

By: Elizabeth Fitz

The former employee said they lost their job after serving in the community for years. They were one of more than 300 people who lost their positions Monday.

News 9 decided to keep the source we spoke with confidential, as they expressed concern about retaliation from the hospital.

Monday felt like a funeral for Norman Regional Health System, the former employee shared.

“It's like a big, sad day for the whole hospital.”

They said some of the employees who lost their jobs worked tirelessly, dedicating years to the organization, even through COVID.

"It's shocking that I can just be thrown away like a piece of trash and nobody said goodbye. No one gave me a warning. They just said, 'Sorry, see you later. Give me your badge.'"

The former employee said they felt devalued.

"It hurts my feelings to be honest, because I put everything I had into that place," they stated. “I understand people get pay cuts. I understand things happen, but give somebody notice. I already got enough, I'm going through and now I have this to figure out, and I have a family and kids that rely on me."

The individual said they feel afraid for the future of the health system and its patients.

"Being short staffed already and now being extra short-staffed. I mean, there was some shifts that I came into where I was like, ‘how are you guys going to do this?’ And they're like, ‘I don't know. We just gotta figure it out.’"

While the individual said they had already worked their last day, they will be insured through the end of the month.

Norman Regional told News 9 it's committed to helping individuals through this transition, with severance packages, benefits consultation, and emotional support resources.