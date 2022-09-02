Friday, September 2nd 2022, 6:26 pm

Search Warrants Detail Stockpile Of Weapons, Ammunition In Accused Oklahoma Co. Deputy Killer’s Boat

Oklahoma City police found guns and hundreds of live rounds of ammunition in an accused Oklahoma County deputy killer’s property, according to search warrant returns.

The newly-released court documents are now part of Benjamin Plank’s murder case.

Plank’s truck and boat were taken as evidence from the shooting scenes which were when investigators found the stockpile of weapons and ammunition in the suspect’s boat.

“He was planning on killing any law enforcement that came to house,” Oklahoma City Police Department chief Wade Gourley said.

Related: OCPD Investigates Timeline Of Events That Led Up To Deadly Deputy Shooting, Suspect Arrest

Plank is accused of ambushing three Oklahoma County deputies with gunfire last week. Deputy Bobby Swartz died while serving eviction papers. Deputy Mark Johns survived multiple gunshot injuries and Deputy Melody Norton was unharmed.

Plank continued his violent crime spree during a pursuit and shoot out with officers. He surrendered at Tinker Air Force Base. Plank's truck and boat were impounded and searched.

Search warrant returns detailed what investigators found. The evidence seized from the boat included two loaded AR-15s, three loaded pistols, more than 900 live rounds of ammo and 25 shotgun shells. In Plank's truck were six spent bullet casings and a firearms purchase receipt.

Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office officials could not comment about the evidence, but Oklahoma City Police Department chief Wade Gourley spoke last week about the shocking discovery.

“When the pursuit was over,” Gourley said. “There was a bag found inside that boat. Inside that bag there were multiple firearms and lots of ammunition. He was definitely ready for a confrontation.”

Gourley said Plank's intentions were clear.

“Was very planned out and very cowardly,” Gourley said. “Those officers didn’t have a chance.”

Plank was charged with first-degree murder for the death of Swartz and three counts of shooting with intent to kill. Plank’s next court appearance has not been set.