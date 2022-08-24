OCPD Investigates Timeline Of Events That Led Up To Deadly Deputy Shooting, Suspect Arrest

Wednesday, August 24th 2022, 6:58 pm

A call for eviction help on Monday led to the shooting death of Oklahoma County Deputy Bobby Swartz. His partner was also shot trying to rescue Swartz.

Oklahoma City police continue to investigate the timeline of events that took place that tragic day.

Oklahoma City Police Department chief Wade Gourley commented during a press conference on Tuesday that evidence inside the southwest Oklahoma City home where Benjamin Plank lived led them to believe the suspect was prepared to kill any law enforcement that came to the home.

Plank's mother was trying to evict him and called police Monday morning.

The first call was made to Oklahoma City police at 9:53 a.m.

“In that initial call, the mother called and said her son was acting up, placing things in the driveway,” Gourley said. “She had been working on an eviction and VPO.”

Gourley said Plank's mother was advised to call the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office. The same day, just after 1 p.m., three deputies showed up to the home to serve the eviction papers.

At 1:18 p.m., neighbors called 911 to report shots fired. Deputy Sgt. Bobby Swartz was shot near the suspect's back door. Deputy Mark Johns was shot as he tried to save his friend.

Four minutes later, an Oklahoma City officer showed up to the scene.

“He got to the backyard,” said Gourley. “Found the two deputies that had been shot and started rendering aid and calling for medical help.”

Paramedics arrived at 1:26 p.m. During that time, officers spotted Plank driving a truck with a boat attached. Plank started a pursuit and shootout on the interstate.

Bob Mills SkyNews 9 pilot Jim Gardner was over the chase.

“I’m told shots have been fired at officer from this pickup pulling the boat. We are now eastbound on I-40,” Bob Mills SkyNews 9 pilot Jim Gardner said at the time.

Minutes later, Plank took an unexpected turn off the highway. He drove toward the main gate at Tinker Air Force Base.

“He was holding the rifle out of the window, and he basically gave up at the gate,” said Gourley. “But he was not cooperating and had to be tackled to the ground.”

Plank's mother also has a victim’s protective order that remains valid until next month when she goes back to court.