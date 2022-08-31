Wednesday, August 31st 2022, 1:32 pm

By: News 9

Suspect Accused Of Killing Oklahoma Co. Deputy Charged With Murder

Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater officially charged a man accused of killing an Oklahoma County deputy.

According to a search warrant affidavit, Benjamin Plank has been formally charged with first-degree murder.

Plank allegedly fired at three deputies who appeared at a southwest Oklahoma City home on Aug. 22 to serve him eviction papers. Two of the deputies, Bobby Swartz and Mark Johns, were hit by gunfire and transported to OU Health.

Swartz died of his injuries at the hospital. Johns underwent surgery and is expected to make a full recovery.

A third deputy, who records show fired at Plank, was not hit by any gunfire.

Plank then led law enforcement on a pursuit that ended outside a gate at Tinker Air Force Base.

The suspect then made a brief court appearance on Aug. 25.

