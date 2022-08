Thursday, August 25th 2022, 6:02 pm

Suspect Accused Of Shooting, Killing Oklahoma Co. Deputy Appears In Court

The man who is accused of killing a deputy and leading law enforcement on a chase appeared in court Thursday.

Related: OCPD Investigates Timeline Of Events That Led Up To Deadly Deputy Shooting, Suspect Arrest

Benjamin Plank's appearance did not take long.

News 9's Brittany Toolis had more.