Tuesday, August 30th 2022, 9:14 pm

By: News 9

State Fire Marshal Gives Update On Hand Sanitizer Fire

The State Fire Marshal gave an update on a hand sanitizer fire in Chickasha.

Officials say they're still investigating the fire which they believe a person played a role in starting.

They have not said whether the fire was started intentionally or if they're investigating this as a potential case of arson.

This is the statement released to News 9 by James Fullingim with the State Fire Marshal:

The Chickasha hand sanitizer fire remains under investigation. The Oklahoma State Fire Marshal’s Office is working to determine the origin and cause of the fire along with several other agencies that are investigating the incident. At this time, the Oklahoma State Fire Marshal’s Office believes the cause had human involvement and spontaneous combustion is not being considered as a likely cause. The cause of the fire has not been determined to be intentional and the investigation is continuing.

