Bethany Police Identifies Suspect Arrested At University Campus

Monday, August 29th 2022, 12:17 pm

By: News 9

The Bethany Police Department said they have identified a suspect arrested Monday morning at Southwestern Christian University.

The arrest comes after the campus was placed on lockdown.

Police officials told News 9 that the school requested help from the department regarding a suspect, identified as 22-year-old Zachariah Larry, with a felony warrant on campus.

An officer found Larry, who has an active aggravated assault warrant out of Pontotoc County, found him hiding in his girlfriend's dorm room.

This is a developing story.