Oklahoma State Capitol Sees Abortion Rights Supporters Gather In Protest

Activists gathered in protest of Oklahoma's recent abortion laws just last weekend and on Saturday, those same people joined a national movement. Some came out to fight for the cause for the second time in half a century.

"I was in college at the time, and I protested," said activists Candy Morse and Linda Brooks.

That was back in 1971, now in their 70's Linda Brooks and Candy have resumed their posts.

News 9, "Did you think you'd ever have to come out again?" "No!," said Morse. "After all this time and it being a precedent a law for how long? 50 years? I was surprised. I really was because once it's a law why aren't they leaving it alone," said Brooks and Morse.

They were joined by first-time protester Aubrey Adkins, her friend's daughter, and dozens of others.

"You write letters, and you make phone calls and I've done that over and over again for years now," said Adkins. "It was time to stop being complacent and I needed to do something."

Saturday's rally is part of a bigger movement that spanned cities across the nation. It's in response to the leaked draft of the SCOTUS decision on Roe v. Wade.

"We're just trying to keep a constant presence here to show that we don't believe that what is happening, the laws that are being passed aren't representing the views of actual Oklahomans," said Organizer with Pro-Choice OKC, Anna Artz.

Some speakers shared intimate details about their own experiences with abortion.

"It's not just the abortion issue, it's just flat out the right to privacy. Keep the government out of our doctors' offices, it's too small," said Morse.

All in attendance hoped to have their voices heard.

"So that our kids aren't out here in 50 years protesting this," said Brooks. "This matters. It's a part of history whether we want it to be or not," added Adkins.

The rally wrapped up around 6 p.m.