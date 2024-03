Oklahoma State Treasurer Todd Russ joined News 9 to share more about Oklahoma 529, a way to save on your child's college education and receive a tax deduction.

By: News 9

A state program helping Oklahoma residents receive a tax deduction, as well as saving on your children's college education.

Oklahoma 529 is a tax-advantaged way to save on your child's college education by contributing monthly.

Here to share more on Oklahoma 529 is Oklahoma State Treasurer Todd Russ.