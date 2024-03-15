Movie Man: ‘Arthur The King,’ ‘American Society Of Magical Negros’ & ‘Knox Goes Away’

Dino Lalli previews the movies coming to theaters this weekend.

By: News 9

Arthur the King

It looks like in his new movie, Mark Wahlberg has a new adventure buddy. And that friend is one very special pup.

In this heartwarming film, which is based on a true story, Mark Wahlberg stars as Michael Light. He’s a seasoned but jaded adventure racer facing his final shot at glory. Desperate for one last win, Michael convinces a sponsor to back his team for the grueling adventure racing world championship in the Dominican Republic. But just before the race, fate throws him a curveball—a scruffy stray dog he soon names Arthur. Over the course of ten intense days and 435 unforgiving miles, Michael and Arthur forge an unshakable friendship. As they all navigate treacherous terrain, pushing their physical limits and facing grueling challenges, Arthur becomes an unlikely hero, reminding them all about the true meaning of loyalty, perseverance, and what it takes to truly win. Arthur the King is simply a charming, fun, and inspiring movie. Our Movie Man loved it, but he’s also a sucker for dogs in general. Are parts of the movie cheesy? They are indeed, but our Movie Man thoroughly enjoyed Arthur the King and highly recommend that you see it. It’s rated PG-13.

American Society of Magical Negros

This film tells the story of a young man named Aren. He is recruited into a secret society of magical black people who dedicate their lives to a cause of utmost importance, making white people more comfortable and themselves safer. This film is rated PG-13.

Knox Goes Away

The new thriller called Knox Goes Away not only stars Michael Keaton, but he also directs it. Keaton plays John Knox, a hitman facing two horrible dilemmas. One is a ticking clock on a revenge mission and a recent dementia diagnosis. With time running out and his mind slipping, Knox races against the police and his own fading memory. Here’s the twist: to make things right, Knox needs to reconnect with his estranged son, played by Oklahoma’s Own James Marsten, and save him from a dangerous mistake. Knox gets help from a friend with his own shady past, played by the legendary Al Pacino. Knox Goes Away is rated R.