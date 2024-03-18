Oklahoma Attorney General Cracking Down On Charity Scam

The Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond filed a lawsuit against the Women's Cancer Fund, who Drummond said collected more than $18 million from donors meant to fund cancer treatment and the basic family needs of patients.

By: News 9

The Oklahoma Attorney General's office is cracking down on a scam involving money taken from a fund meant to pay for cancer treatment.

Instead, Drummond said only about one cent of every dollar went to provide support, while the organization's operator pocketed the rest.