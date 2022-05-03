Mother Of OU Meteorology Student Who Died In Crash Remembers Her Son

Tuesday, May 3rd 2022, 9:59 am

By: News 9

Mother Of OU Meteorologist Student Who Died In Crash Remembers Her Son

The family of one of the three OU meteorology students who died in a car crash is remembering their son.

Drake Brooks, Nicholas Nair and Gavin Short died Friday night on I-35 near Tonkawa in Kay County, while driving home after storm chasing in Kansas.

Drake's mother says her son has been fascinated with tornadoes since he was four.

"The happiest day of his life was the day that he passed away. Because he had gone out chasing with his friends and he saw his first tornado on the ground,” said Tammy Brooks, mother of Drake Brooks.

Drake's family says he studied meteorology because he had a passion for keeping people safe.