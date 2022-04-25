Swadley's Issues Statement Amid Audit, Criminal Investigation

Sunday, April 24th 2022, 10:33 pm

By: News 9

A state oversight committee found the Tourism Department paid Swadley's nearly $17 million for several things including construction, marketing, kitchen supplies and payroll.

Swadley's said in part, "from the beginning, every aspect of the Foggy Bottom Kitchen project has been directed and approved by state officials."

The Oklahoma County District Attorney said the state has made at least $4.5 million in excessive payments to Swadley's.

The state tourism department declined to comment because of the ongoing investigations.