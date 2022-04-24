Stormy Night Across Oklahoma Prompts Several Tornado Warnings

Saturday, April 23rd 2022, 11:41 pm

By: News 9

A line of severe thunderstorms moved across central Oklahoma Saturday night prompting several tornado warnings throughout the evening, and a new severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for most of central Oklahoma overnight, until 4 a.m.

There haven't been any confirmed tornadoes from Saturday night's storms, but there may have been at least one or two touch-downs. There was some damage reported from these storms, too. Viewers alerted News 9 to damage in Lawton, and News 9 Meteorologist Hannah Scholl reported on damage in Midwest City. The storm in eastern Oklahoma County produced a possible, brief tornado near Tinker Air Force Base. News 9 Storm Tracker Brandon Pennel showed viewers a power flash live on-air, indicating to Chief Meteorologist David Payne that a tornado may have touched down.

Early iterations of the storms produced tornado warnings for the Stillwater area, and a menacing storm produced quite a bit of concern for southwest parts of the Oklahoma City metro area and Moore.

A dryline pushed across central Oklahoma, making the atmosphere unstable and opening us up to some strong storms.

Another batch of rain and storms are expected southeast of the Interstate 44 corridor overnight. Heavy rain is possible. Some of those storms could work their way back into the Oklahoma City metro.

Rain is also expected early Sunday morning, prompting officials with the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon to push back their races by an hour to 7:30 a.m.

After a break mid-morning, more rain is expected Sunday afternoon.

Stay with News 9 on air, online and on the News 9 weather app. We’ll keep you advised.