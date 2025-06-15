Legal battles and big changes: Oklahoma politics and college sports collide

Oklahoma lawmakers debated key issues, including a lawsuit over petition restrictions, open primaries, college athlete pay, and tuition hikes at OU and OSU.

By: Scott Mitchell, Graham Dowers

-

From initiative petition lawsuits to the rapidly shifting ground of college athletics, lawmakers tackled a wide range of legal and political developments this weekend on Your Vote Counts. Hosted by Scott Mitchell, the episode featured Oklahoma Senator Paul Rosino and Representative Forrest Bennett in a wide-ranging discussion on transparency, democracy, student-athlete compensation, and public education funding.

Lawsuit targets Oklahoma’s new initiative petition law

One of the biggest topics of the week was the lawsuit filed against a newly enacted Oklahoma law that imposes stricter requirements on the state’s initiative petition process. Representative Bennett argued the law undermines direct democracy by making it harder for citizens to bypass the legislature when lawmakers fail to act. He welcomed the legal challenge and believes the law is likely to be ruled unconstitutional.

Senator Rosino defended the legislation, saying it ensures that rural communities have a greater voice in state petitions, which he claims have been dominated by urban centers like Tulsa and Oklahoma City. He acknowledged the likelihood of constitutional scrutiny but emphasized the law’s intent to expand, not restrict, participation across the state.

State Question 836: Debate over open primaries heats up

The panel also addressed State Question 836, which would open Oklahoma’s closed primary system by allowing all registered voters, including independents, to participate in party primaries.

Senator Rosino voiced concern over the impact such a change could have on the Republican Party, suggesting it could allow non-Republicans to influence GOP races in a state with a strong Republican majority.

Representative Bennett countered that the move could lead to more centrist candidates, better reflecting the state's broader electorate. He pointed out that Oklahoma’s fastest-growing voting bloc is independents, who currently have limited access to shaping electoral outcomes. In his view, an open primary system could temper ideological extremes and bring more common-sense leadership to the Capitol.

House v. NCAA: Revenue sharing reshapes college sports

The conversation shifted from policy to college sports, as Mitchell raised the topic of the ongoing fallout from the House v. NCAA settlement. The landmark case has opened the door for student-athletes to be paid directly by universities, creating a financial shift that could leave many lower-profile sports behind.

Senator Rosino warned that prioritizing only revenue-generating sports risks creating inequity for athletes in less visible programs. He urged universities and the NCAA to take a broader look at how all student-athletes are treated.

Representative Bennett described the new system as long overdue. He emphasized that student-athletes contribute significant value to their schools and should be compensated fairly, especially as universities and coaches bring in millions. He acknowledged the growing pains but believes the shift is necessary.

Tuition differences spark debate between OU and OSU

The discussion wrapped with a look at tuition changes at Oklahoma’s two largest universities. While Oklahoma State University announced it will freeze tuition for the upcoming year, the University of Oklahoma approved a 3% increase.

Bennett expressed concern about rising costs but said he appreciated OU’s stated intent to use the increase to expand scholarship opportunities for underserved communities. He also criticized the decline in state funding for higher education, calling for greater support for students.