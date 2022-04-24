Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon Races Pushed Back 1 Hour

The Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon has been delayed by an hour Sunday due to the potential for weather in the morning.
All races will start at 7:30 a.m.
In a press release sent to News 9, race officials said:
|In consultation with our official weather service Perry Weather, CEO Colin Perry – “A cold front will move through the race area that will be producing weather causing significant winds and lightning affecting our Marathon start. Delaying the start by one hour will allow us to avoid the worst parts of the storm.”
|Kari Watkins, Race Director, “The safety of our runners, volunteers and spectators are of upmost concern to us. We want the safest possible Run to Remember. Delaying the Marathon and Relay start one hour gives us the best chances for a safe and fun race.”