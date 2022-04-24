Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon Races Pushed Back 1 Hour

Saturday, April 23rd 2022, 9:12 pm

By: News 9

The Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon has been delayed by an hour Sunday due to the potential for weather in the morning.

All races will start at 7:30 a.m.

In a press release sent to News 9, race officials said:

In consultation with our official weather service Perry Weather, CEO Colin Perry – “A cold front will move through the race area that will be producing weather causing significant winds and lightning affecting our Marathon start. Delaying the start by one hour will allow us to avoid the worst parts of the storm.”



Marathon and Relay runners will take off with the Half Marathon runners. Wheelchair participants with the Marathon and Half Marathon will begin at 7:25am. Runners with the Marathon, Relay and Half Marathon will begin at 7:30am. Course support for the Marathon and Relay will still last 6.5 hours – extending to 2:00pm. Half Marathon course support will last 4.5 hours to 12:00pm.



Kari Watkins, Race Director, “The safety of our runners, volunteers and spectators are of upmost concern to us. We want the safest possible Run to Remember. Delaying the Marathon and Relay start one hour gives us the best chances for a safe and fun race.”



