Deer Creek High School Hosts 3-on-3 Basketball For Special Needs Students

Even though Basketball season may be over here in the state of Oklahoma, there was still plenty of ball to be played at Deer Creek High School.

“For them to just go out and play and have fun, that’s all that matters,” said Nick Pettit, special needs teacher and coach at Deer Creek High School.

It was a three-on-three shoot out for special needs students at Deer Creek and Edmond Memorial high schools.

“It was a blast, I had the best time of my life and I miss playing basketball,” said Christian Overmiller, basketball participant.

This is year two for the shootout, it’s held in honor of Josh Kuykendall a Deer Creek graduate that passed away.

“He graduated in the spring of 2018, but like I said every year he would come back and be a part of our Special Olympic events when we had them,” said Pettit.

“He was my best friend, classmate, teammate, that I’m really going to miss,” said Overmiller.

“We’re just glad to be a part of it still, because it was such a love to Josh, it just makes us feel like we’re still close to him,” said Debbie Kuykendall, Josh’s mother.

Players took the court with a little encouragement from Rumble, The Thunder girls, and players from UCO to showcase their basketball skills as well as their dance moves.

“It was probably a mix of both, probably a little more dancing but there was still a lot of good basketball,” said Olivia Seefeldt, special needs teacher and coach at Deer Creek.

When they weren’t dancing and shooting students participated in a job fair.

“Our kids have been able to get out into the work force and have opportunities, so we wanted to provide that opportunity as well for the memorial students,” said Pettit.

“It was just a great time we loved it, I loved it, I just love watching my kids have fun,” said Seefeldt.



