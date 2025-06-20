Pacers vs Thunder: Indiana forces Game 7, NBA Finals head back to OKC

OKC Thunder on the brink of the NBA Finals Championship. Follow live updates from Game 6 against the Pacers. Live updates and the latest here.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The run lasted about 12 minutes, roughly the span of a full quarter. When it started, Oklahoma City was down by just one point. And when it ended, plans for Game 7 were being made.

There was no championship celebration for the Thunder on Thursday night — and their first chance at winning these NBA Finals was a colossal dud. Oklahoma City got blown out 108-91 by the Indiana Pacers in Game 6, sending the series back to the Thunder’s home floor for a winner-take-all Game 7 on Sunday night.

The margin didn’t reflect how one-sided the game was. Indiana led by as many as 31, the second-biggest lead a team has held over Oklahoma City all season.

It was 34-33 Indiana with about four minutes gone in the second quarter. And about four minutes into the third quarter, it was 70-42 Indiana — the game having completely gotten away from the Thunder.

The run was 36-9 — repeat, 36-9 — and just like that, a team that won 68 games in the regular season and finished with the best record in the NBA has been pushed to the brink by an Indiana team that finished 18 games back of the Thunder in the league standings.

They’re even now: The series is 3-3, and it all comes down to Sunday.

During that 36-9 run, the Thunder were offensively inept: They shot 3 for 18 during those minutes, with seven turnovers in there to make matters even worse.

9:52 p.m.

9:45 p.m.

The 3rd quarter ends with Thunder trailing to the Pacers 90-60.

Check out the scene from earlier Thursday night at Loud City Live in Paycom Center.

8:46 p.m.

The Pacers lead at halftime 42-64.

8:33 p.m.

The Pacers gain their largest lead of the series, at 45-33 with 5 minutes left in the second quarter.

OKC closes the quarter on a 8-2 run. The Thunder is trailing 28-25 going into the second quarter. OKC with 5 turnovers, zero for the home team.

Quarter 1 ended with Thunder down by 3 points. 25- to 28.

8:07 p.m.

7:58 p.m.

OKC led 10-2, but five 3's by the Pacers have Indy moving in front 24-17 with 4:15 left in the first quarter.

7:50 p.m.

JDUB makes back-to-back buckets

7:38 p.m.

The Paycom Center is full of fans cheering on OKC while they are away.

7:28 p.m.

The starting lineup is announced.





6:45 p.m.

OKC is warming up, preparing for Game 6.

6:30 p.m.

Thunder fans gathered all around OKC to watch the team make history Thursday. Watch the videos below to see how the city is gearing up for the big game!

News 9's Elizabeth Fitz reported from Jones Assembly.

News 9's Tevis Hillis reported from "Thunder" Hall.

News 9's Matt McCabe reported from OKC's Truck Yard, where fans gathered for a Game 6 watch party.

6 p.m.

Watch Sports Analyst and Jeremie Poplin and Thunder Reporter Breakdown what the Thunder need to do ahead of Game 6 of NBA Finals. WATCH HERE.

Pacers Coach Rick Carlisle just announced in the pre-game news conference that Tyrese Haliburton will play in Game 6 after suffering a leg injury.

