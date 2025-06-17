OU professor 'Dr. Debit' makes accounting fun

University of Oklahoma accounting professor, Jonathan Kern, may be saving the accounting profession with his classroom fun and antics

By: Mike Glover

-

Jonathan Kern is an accounting professor at the University of Oklahoma. He’s the teacher that his students will never forget; he takes a subject that many students consider boring and makes it fun.

His first career pursuit was musical theater, but that all changed after what he explains as a divine interruption.

“I just happened to take an accounting class over the summer to fulfill an elective and it and it came natural to me and I loved it,” said Jonathan Kern, accounting professor at the University of Oklahoma.

He was eventually offered a teaching job and admits that he wasn’t very good initially.

“That first semester I was too hard, too rigid, expected too much of the students, I was actually kind of mean, believe it or not,” said Kern.

It didn’t take long to realize he wasn’t reaching his students.

“Well how could I be more engaging to the students? Maybe there was a way I could incorporate that musical theater background into that teaching,” said Kern.

That was the birth of the professor that students now know as Dr. Debit.

“He’s like one of the most passionate teachers that I’ve ever met,” said student Khaai Wilson.

“I feel like when we walk in, we never know what we’re going to get,” said student Syndey Nickleberry.

“This guy is running around screaming teaching people about accounting and it’s like ok, this is going to be a different experience,” said student Titus Rhodes.

His passion has made him social media famous, and he is already working on his next dance craze

“He has not made us dance yet, but I’m looking forward to it,” said student Nikolas Azevedo.

“If I’m having fun in the classroom, the students are having fun in the classroom,” said Kern.