Scam Attacking UCO Student’s Instagram Account Compromises Personal Info

Thursday, April 7th 2022, 6:16 pm

Several UCO students say their social media accounts have been hacked and now their personal information is compromised.

Elvira Sanchez, a UCO student, said she is shaken after being tricked by someone she thought was her classmate.

The hackers have gained access to her Instagram account and other personal information.

Sanchez tells News 9 that it started when she got a message from an acquaintance she had met on campus.

“It just seemed so realistic,” Sanchez said. “Especially with all those photos on her profile. Later we started talking because she asked about my day and then she asked me if I was interested in investing.”

Sanchez says she was skeptical at first but was convinced to try it out. She was promised $1,200 if she invested. She was asked to make a video confirming that she approved of sending the money.

Later that day, Sanchez's friends received messages from her Instagram account, asking them to invest. When she found out what was happening, she realized she could no longer log into her own account

“I couldn’t recover it through phone number or email,” Sanchez said. “They changed everything.”

More friends started asking about the scammer's offer, some even falling for the scheme.

Sanchez later got a text message from her hacker saying they knew her address. They even demanded $300 for her Instagram account back.

“They said ‘we’re going to visit you,’” Sanchez said.

Sanchez refused to pay the $300 and so far, nothing has happened.

She hopes to share her experience so that other people don't fall for the same scam.

“Question anyone who reaches out to you that seems suspicious,” Sanchez said. “See if it’s someone you do know. If it’s suspicious go ahead and report them.”

Sanchez says she plans to file a police report in the next few days.



