Belle Isle Library Set To Reopen Following Multi-Million Dollar Remodel

Thursday, April 7th 2022, 5:24 pm

After more than two years of construction, the Belle Isle Library will finally reopen its doors Friday.

With an additional 12,000 square feet added on, library staff said there are new areas to read, research and even create that fill the rounded space.

They hope people get the same excitement and invigorated feeling they do when they step into the newly-remodeled library, lovingly called “The Millennium Falcon.”

"Everything was more on a feeling. It’s not mathematical or methodical,” library manager George Tocco said. “What is going to bring someone joy walking in this building? What's going to bring someone comfort?”

Tocco said that feeling will hit right after you walk in the door and notice the 17 sections of books to choose from.

"That's important," Tocco said. “An odd number just brings a little bit more feeling. Something a little different to it.”

The unique shape made the design changes challenging.

"Being a circle, being a seventeen-sided circle, and the nature of the land where it's kind of flat on the southside and slopes down towards the creek on the north side,” remodel architect and project manager Steven Matthews said. “Then, it really wasn't that easy to figure out what to do with this building. I did learn how well loved it is in our community, and we felt a lot of pressure to do the right thing."

After he worked closely with library staff, a new design came together. With five new study rooms, a meeting room, the walls with floor to ceiling windows extended out on the north and south sides of the building, 30 computers and a long-awaited maker space, books aren't the only attraction in the remodeled library valued at $7.8 million.

"Tons of new technology,” Tocco said. “Anything from button making to 3D printing and using the cricket, soldering, leather working.”

The book section layout almost mirrors the "you may also like" section on streaming apps for reader convenience, Tocco said.

"If someone likes science fiction, they probably like graphic novels and if you like graphic novels, you'll probably like the mangas,” Tocco said. “The bringing together like, ‘OK, you don't have to look all over the library.’”

The grand opening is set for 3:30 p.m. Friday. There will be tours, performers, giftbags and -- to stay on theme with the rounded shape -- pies and cookies will be given to every hungry guest in attendance.