Wednesday, April 6th 2022, 12:50 pm

By: News 9, News On 6

"Cracker Jack" is getting a teammate. Pepsi is introducing "Cracker Jill," a new packaging for the beloved baseball game snack.

The company said it wanted to celebrate the women who break down barriers in sports.

Pepsi has also partnered with award-winning artist Normani to record a new version of the classic "Take Me Out To The Ball Game" to include "Cracker Jill."

Bags will be available in professional ballparks this summer.