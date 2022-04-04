Monday, April 4th 2022, 4:14 pm

By: News 9

Man Accused Of Shooting At Trooper, Driving Wrong Way On I-240 Apprehended

The man accused of shooting at OHP troopers during a wrong way chase on I-240 has been arrested.

Local law enforcement along with the US Marshals apprehended 35-year-old Gabriel Yeatman in Chickasha Monday afternoon.

The US Marshals Service released the following statement:

U.S. Marshals have arrested Gabriel Yeatman at a residence in Chickasha. Yeatman was wanted for aggravated assault and battery on a law enforcement officer, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and felony eluding that occurred during a pursuit with an Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper. Yeatman also had outstanding felony warrants for armed robbery, kidnapping, and burglary. Yeatman was located by U.S. Marshals in the 1400 block of W. Florida where he was allegedly holding the homeowner against their will. The occupant of the home was uninjured and Yeatman was taken into custody without incident.



