NE OKC Homicide Victim Identified, Investigation Open

Monday, April 4th 2022, 11:20 am

By: News 9

A victim has been identified in a Sunday morning homicide in northeast Oklahoma City.

Related Story: House Fire In NE OKC Near Body Found Sunday Morning

Just before 7 a.m. Sunday morning, officers were informed of a person on the ground in the roadway of the 2100 block of N. Everest Ave.

The victim, who was lying down, was pronounced dead after the police arrived on the scene.

Authorities found the victim, identified as Isaiah Williams, with what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

At this time, this is an open investigation.

Those with any information on this case can call the Homicide Tip Line at 405-297-1200.



