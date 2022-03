Sunday, March 27th 2022, 10:51 am

By: News 9

An earthquake with a 3.2-magnitude was reported Sunday morning in central Oklahoma.

The quake happened just after 10 a.m.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the epicenter was located 3.9 miles east-northeast of Edmond and 14 miles south of Guthrie.

This is a developing story.