Saturday, March 19th 2022, 11:18 pm

By: News 9

Oklahoma City police said a person was shot and rushed to a local hospital Saturday morning.

The shooting happened around 10 a.m. at a gas station on Northeast 23rd Street, just west of Interstate 35.

The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries in the shooting.

The suspect is still on the run. Authorities do not have any description of the suspect at this time.

This is a developing story.