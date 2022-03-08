Federal Execution Protocol Trial Now In The Hands Of Judge

Monday, March 7th 2022, 8:59 pm

The federal trial over whether Oklahoma’s execution protocol is cruel and unusual punishment came to a close Monday.

After 40 hours of testimony over 6 days, the case now rests in the hands of U.S. District Judge Stephen Friot.

Ultimately, the case is a battle over science and whether the first of three drugs used in Oklahoma executions actually make the process painless.

Monday. an attorney for more than two dozen death row inmates to the court said, “If this is allowed to continue, this is a 21st century burning at the stake.”

The Oklahoma Solicitor General Mithun Mansinghani told the court, it’s time to once and for all put an end to the delay of justice that’s “gone on for too many -- for too long.”

The state’s attorney argued the “The four recent executions are definite proof the execution protocol in Oklahoma works.”

Ultimately, it’ll be up to Friot to decide whose side the science is on. He told attorneys Monday; he took 103 pages of handwritten notes over the past 6 days of testimony.

While Friot has denied a handful of motions to stop recent executions from moving forward, he said in court Monday. “I could not look myself in the mirror as a U.S. District Judge if I had sat down a week ago with anything other than an open mind.”

There are no executions currently scheduled in Oklahoma, however, it is expected Attorney General John O’Connor will request more execution dates immediately, should the case go the state’s way.

There are currently 42 inmates on Oklahoma's death row and countless victims and families awaiting this verdict. It’s expected it will be at least a month before the ruling is handed down



