Police Release More Information About Shooting In Front Of Metro Convenience Store

Monday, March 7th 2022, 5:25 pm

We're learning more details about a man shot to death outside a 7-11 over the weekend.

Police say it started when an employee of the store got into some type of an argument with another man.

"As it turns out, the victim in this case and employee of the store became engaged in an altercation which resulted in the victim being shot, and sadly died there at the scene," said Sgt. Dillon Quirk, with Oklahoma City Police.

Officers say it happened just after 10 Saturday night near SW 29th and Blackwelder.

The employee was questioned and released, but not formally charged with anything at this point. Police say that'll be up to the District Attorney.

"Not sure what the policy is on whether that person can carry a firearm at the time or not, but they were armed," said Quirk.

During the shooting, another woman, 22-year-old Alexis Stevens was also struck in the hip. She was taken to a local hospital but is expected to be okay.

Investigators say it's unclear if the employee and victim knew each other but they're still trying to piece together how this all started. At this time, the man shot and killed has not been identified yet and no one else was hurt during the incident.

If you have any other information on this case, you're asked to call the Homicide Tip-Line at 405-297-1200.