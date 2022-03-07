New Information Released In SW OKC Homicide

Oklahoma City police have released new information regarding a Saturday night homicide at a convenience store.
Officers responded to a call of a shooting at a 7-11 convenience store in the 1200 block of Southwest 29th Street.
A store employee and the victim got engaged in an altercation, which resulted in the victim dying from gunshot.
At this time, the victim’s name has not been identified.
A woman was struck by a stray round in the incident and was treated for an injury deemed non-life-threatening.
Authorities report this is an open investigation.
At this time, no suspects are in custody.
Anyone with information on this case can contact the Homicide Tip Line at 405-297-1200.