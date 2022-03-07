New Information Released In SW OKC Homicide

Monday, March 7th 2022, 12:11 pm

By: News 9

New Update Released In Convenience Store Shooting

Oklahoma City police have released new information regarding a Saturday night homicide at a convenience store.

Officers responded to a call of a shooting at a 7-11 convenience store in the 1200 block of Southwest 29th Street.

A store employee and the victim got engaged in an altercation, which resulted in the victim dying from gunshot.

At this time, the victim’s name has not been identified.

A woman was struck by a stray round in the incident and was treated for an injury deemed non-life-threatening.

Authorities report this is an open investigation.

At this time, no suspects are in custody.

Anyone with information on this case can contact the Homicide Tip Line at 405-297-1200.