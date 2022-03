Monday, March 7th 2022, 12:12 pm

By: News 9

A victim has been identified from a Sunday morning shooting in northwest Oklahoma City.

Police responded to a call in the 5300 block of Willow Cliff Dr. early Sunday morning regarding a man down.

Officers on the scene found a victim on the scene, who had been shot to death.

The victim was identified as Travian Jefferson.

At this time, no arrests have been made in connection this this shooting.

Those with information can notify the Homicide Tip-Line by calling 405-297-1200.