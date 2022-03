Saturday, March 5th 2022, 6:41 pm

By: News 9

The National Weather Service in Norman (NWS) has issued a Fire Warning for northern Logan County.

The NWS, at the request of Oklahoma Forestry Services, said a wildfire located just west of Mulhall is moving fast and that residents of Mulhall need to evacuate to the north or south.

This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates.