An Oklahoma City man is one of several contestants set to appear on the hit dating show "Love Island USA." Learn more about 24-year-old Taylor Williams here.

By: Christian Hans

The hit dating competition show "Love Island USA" is returning for its seventh season, announcing 10 of the contestants, including a man from Oklahoma City.

24-year-old Taylor Williams introduced himself to viewers as a cowboy who was riding a horse before he could walk.

Williams says he's looking for a woman with a good personality.

You can watch Williams' journey on the island beginning on Tuesday.