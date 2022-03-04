'Open Design Collective' To Host Visioning Sessions For Historical Neighborhood

Friday, March 4th 2022, 6:51 am

'Open Design Collective' To Host Visioning Sessions For New Community Project

A historically Black neighborhood in northeast Oklahoma City is working to re-design itself for the future.

This weekend, organizers are looking for feedback and ideas for the South of 8th project.

On Saturday, they're hosting the first of two visioning sessions.

Their goal is to have the community members from this area come out and discuss the best ways to improve the neighborhood for the future.

"We are so excited about what it could be, and we are inviting the northeast Oklahoma City community to dream with us," said organizer Julie Coffee.

The area that the Open Design Collective wants to focus on is south of 8th Street, just between Lincoln and Lottie Avenue.

Once a very popular area and historically Black neighborhood in the past, many of its historical buildings are now just empty lots.

The Open Design Collective, alongside the Oklahoma City Urban Renewal Alliance, wants to change that.

The first visioning session starts at 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning at the Page Woodson Apartments.

Registration is required, people interested can register here.