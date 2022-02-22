Power Outages Experienced Across Multiple Oklahoma Counties

Tuesday, February 22nd 2022, 1:39 pm

UPDATED (1:30 p.m. on Feb. 22)

According to OG&E, thousands experienced power outages Tuesday morning across multiple counties in Oklahoma.

At 8:30 a.m., around 3,136 people dealt with power outages.

The majority of outages were seen in Sequoyah County, with around 2,476 power outages, while Oklahoma County saw around 543 outages.

As of 9:30 a.m., the number of total outages went down to 628, with Oklahoma County seeing 534 customers without power.

Around 1:30 p.m., the total number of outages fell to 30.

You can view a live look at OG&E's outage map here.





