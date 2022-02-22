Power Outages Experienced Across Multiple Oklahoma Counties

UPDATED (1:30 p.m. on Feb. 22)
According to OG&E, thousands experienced power outages Tuesday morning across multiple counties in Oklahoma.
At 8:30 a.m., around 3,136 people dealt with power outages.
The majority of outages were seen in Sequoyah County, with around 2,476 power outages, while Oklahoma County saw around 543 outages.
As of 9:30 a.m., the number of total outages went down to 628, with Oklahoma County seeing 534 customers without power.
Around 1:30 p.m., the total number of outages fell to 30.
You can view a live look at OG&E's outage map here.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 as more information becomes available.