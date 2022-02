Sunday, February 13th 2022, 10:55 am

By: News 9

Stillwater police said they apprehended an accused stabbing suspect Sunday morning.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office initially responded to the stabbing call. A suspect in the case was identified.

Deputies called Stillwater police's Special Operation Team to assist them.

The suspect was detained without incident near the intersection of East 6th Avenue and South Brush Creek Road.

This is a developing story.