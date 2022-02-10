Smoke Continues To Affect The Metro Following Canton Apartments Fire

Thursday, February 10th 2022, 9:56 am

By: News 9

Smoke Continues To Trail Across The Metro From NW OKC Apartment Fire

Smoke is still trailing across the metro Thursday morning as firefighters are still on the scene of the Canton Apartments fire that started Tuesday night.

The building is now being demolished to help fire crews tame the fire safely and effectively.

Bob Mills SkyNews 9 flew over the scene Thursday morning to give the latest look at the scene.

Firefighters are continuing their work on the scene nearing two days later from when the fire was first reported.

Stay with News 9 as more information becomes available.