Crews Battle 5-Alarm Fire At NW Oklahoma City Apt. Building

Tuesday, February 8th 2022, 9:37 pm

By: News 9

A 5-alarm fire that could be seen for miles across Oklahoma City burned Tuesday evening on the city's northwest side, the blaze continues to burn on Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were called to a fire in the 1100 block of Northwest 63rd Street after 7 p.m.

According to a sign at the front of the building indicates that the apartment building is called 'The Canton at Classen Curve.'

This is a developing story.