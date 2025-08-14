Four Glencoe students say they’re left confused after OSSAA denies basketball eligibility

OSSAA denies Glencoe High School's appeal to reinstate basketball eligibility for four students, citing rule violation.

By: Haley Hetrick, Matt McCabe, Destini Pittman

UPDATE: The families involved have filed a lawsuit seeking to overturn the decision to allow the student-athletes to play.

The lawsuit, filed in the District Court of Payne County, asks for immediate injunctive relief to reinstate the players’ eligibility and prevent further harm to their athletic and educational opportunities.

***Original story below.***

In a unanimous decision, OSSAA rejected an appeal from Glencoe Public Schools seeking to reinstate the basketball eligibility of four student-athletes.

The students, who transferred from Morrison Public Schools to Glencoe High School, say they don’t understand what they did wrong. The OSSAA board said the decision came down to a violation of a rule meant to prevent recruiting. Officials determined the boys attended a basketball camp before their transfers were official, while coached by Glencoe’s new basketball coach, Garrett Schubert, who was also their AAU coach.

“When you deny these boys eligibility, you hurt their ability to learn, to participate, to be part of a community,” said Hannah Whitten, an attorney for Glencoe.

“I’m still confused on how they’re saying we’re in the wrong here. We haven’t done anything wrong,” said Cameron Racy, one of the players. Another, Hollis Garfield, said, “I want to pursue a career in this. I want to go to college and play basketball, so for me to not be able to do that is really hard.”

Parents say they would have enrolled their children earlier if they knew the camp would affect eligibility. “At that time the Morrison school office was closed. There was no way to unenroll my child. I would have done so if that were the case,” said Cristy Racy. The enrollment window opened June 1.

Schubert said, “Three or four of the players in question have been part of my life for seven to nine years. I would never knowingly do anything to jeopardize their opportunity to play the sport they love.”

Board members said it would be unfair to make exceptions to the rule, which only impacts the students’ basketball eligibility, not their ability to play other sports.

Whitten said she plans to file a lawsuit in district court on Wednesday, aiming to challenge the rule at the center of the dispute.

In a statement Thursday, Gov. Kevin Stitt said,

“When I fought for open transfer, it was to ensure that every student in Oklahoma had equal opportunity to succeed, whether that be in academics. For many students, athletics are an essential part of a well-rounded education. It is disappointing that OSSA would continue to perpetuate a system that bars students from the opportunity to compete – especially when many students rely on the opportunity athletics provides to pursue higher education. I urge the OSSA to reconsider their position and let all eligible students compete.”

