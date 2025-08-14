New filing says Richard Glossip should be released, judge recuses; here's what's next

New court doc argues Richard Glossip’s legal team should be granted his release, claiming a binding agreement made with Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond prevents a new trial. Latest on the case after judge recused themselves Thursday.

By: Deanne Stein

UPDATE: As of 10:20 a.m. Thursday, August 14, 2025, the judge in the case recused herself from the case. No hearing was held on Thursday, and a new judge will be appointed.

News 9 spoke with Richard Glossip's attorney and will share the latest soon.

The judge did not give a reason for her recusal.

Previous story:

A newly filed court document argues that Richard Glossip’s legal team should be granted his release, claiming a binding agreement made with Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond prevents a new trial.

In the filing, Glossip’s attorney, Don Knight, states that the deal was never a plea agreement but rather a civil dismissal-release agreement, which he says is legally enforceable.

Former death row inmate Glossip, who has been fighting for his freedom for decades, faces ongoing court proceedings. Legal analyst Irven Box expressed surprise that Glossip’s case is still unresolved.

“My gosh, this thing — you think it’s never going to end,” said Box.

Last month, a judge denied bond for Glossip, and the state rejected what appeared to be a plea deal.

In the new motion, Knight claims Drummond approached him in 2023 to negotiate a settlement before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Glossip’s conviction, citing an unfair trial.

Glossip spent nearly 30 years on death row for the 1997 murder of motel owner Barry Van Treese.

Under the proposed deal, Glossip would plead guilty to a lesser charge, accessory after the fact, be released for time served, and waive his right to sue the State for civil rights violations.

Knight says the parties reached a binding settlement in April 2023, which Drummond allegedly confirmed in an email stating, “We are in agreement.”

However, the State disputes that any official deal was finalized and is moving forward with plans to retry the murder case.

“I don’t think it’s enforceable," Box said. "Number one, at the end of the day, if he pleads or it’s dismissed, it has to be a judge that makes the decision."

Richard Glossip remains incarcerated at the Oklahoma County Jail as the legal battle continues. He is scheduled to appear in Oklahoma County District Court on Thursday at 10 a.m.