Edmond shooting survivor's faith restored after trying year

A man shot multiple times in an Edmond parking lot has a new lease on life — despite his long road ahead to recovery.

By: Sylvia Corkill

“God is real. I talked to God in the ambulance, and I’m like God, am I going to die?” said Andres Winslow, shooting survivor.

Winslow says he owes his life to God. After a year that has tested his faith, he says he’s grateful to still be here with his children.

“It happened so fast, he came out and started shooting,” said Winslow.

Winslow was shot three times, once in the stomach, twice in the head.

“That’s when I fell, that’s when I started bleeding everywhere,” said Winslow.

Lying on the ground, Winslow called his children and then his sister, Jacklyn.

“I wanted to call everyone in case I didn’t make it--the last words I wanted them to hear was I love you,” said Winslow. “He said I’ve been shot, I said where, he said I don’t know,” said Jacklyn Sloan, Andre’s sister.

Winslow was rushed to the hospital.

“He was pale, he wasn’t moving, but he was talking to me,” said Sloan.

But after a week surrounded by doctors and nurses, Winslow's prayer was answered. He returned home to his five children.

“I couldn’t see my kids grow up without a father,” said Winslow.

He says the day of the shooting, in the ambulance he turned to his faith, something he hadn't done in over a year, following the death of his youngest child, Urijah, 3.

“I’ve been mad at God for a long time because of what happened to my son,” said Winslow.

On July 4, 2024, Urijah was in a swimming pool with family and friends when he lost his life despite lifesaving efforts.

“I re-live the ambulance ride, praying in the ambulance, he'd wake up,” he said.

Tested again, he says he felt and heard God's presence — and is grateful for a second chance at life with his loved ones.

"I’m always outside with them; there’s not a day I’m not outside with them,” said Winslow.

The accused gunman, Micah Hill, is charged with shooting Winslow, his girlfriend's estranged husband. After a judge ordered his release earlier this month, Hill was rearrested Monday. He remains jailed on a $100,000 bond.

A protective order for Winslow and his children against Hill was granted this week. It expires in 2030.