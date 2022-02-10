Wednesday, February 9th 2022, 9:17 pm

By: Sylvia Corkill

Canton Apartments Were Set To Be Luxury Living

The Canton apartments came with a hefty price tag, according to its website the monthly rent ranges from $1,200 to $4,000.

According to the leasing company the building was set to open March 1. They said while they had received 12 applications, they did not have any signed leases for the 325 units.

“It's just has spread from the left to the right,” said Chuck Riley.

“What we have now is considered to be a fifth alarm fire,” said Oklahoma City Fire Battalion Chief Benny Fulkerson.

“We saw the smoke in the sky,” said one witness.

Not even a full day after flames shot through the roof, it was a hazy day in one of the poshest parts of the metro.

“I stepped outside, and I could see the smoke in the distance,” said witness Monty Garmon.

Last night's commotion drew Monty Garmon out of his home.

“I was like omg that's just right down the street from where I live,” said Garmon.

He returned Wednesday.

“I’m just curious as to what caused the fire,” said Garmon.

The building is now unrecognizable.

Chuck Riley snapped photos Tuesday night.

“This is just sad that this has happened because it was going to bring lots of people to the neighborhood,” said Riley.

The complex hoped to offer luxury living.

According to the building's website the building offered a pet spa, and even a golf simulator--with an impressive skyline view pictured by one of the contract workers.

Video of the interior taken just days before the fire.

Now, with damage so extensive, crews are now just taking it all apart.

“It started getting really crazy and the building collapsed,” said Garmon.

According to the fire department the building was estimated at $65 million and has been deemed a toral loss. Demolition Wednesday focused on the wall near the parking garage---an effort to minimize damage to the garage that services both the hotel and apartments.



