OKC's 1st Dual-Language School Looks To Expand Enrollment

Thursday, February 10th 2022, 9:29 am

OKC's 1st Dual-Language School Looks To Add More Students

Oklahoma City's first dual-language school is preparing to open enrollment to more students later this year.

Western Gateway Elementary teaches both Spanish and English in the same setting.

Western Gateway is taking a different approach to learning, as the first cross-cultural elementary school in Oklahoma City.

The elementary school is finishing up its first year right now with only pre-k through first graders and now they're looking to grow every year.

Superintendent Heather Zacarias said teaching these children two languages at their young age will make it so they are fully bilingual as they get older.

"Being bilingual opens doors for our students and their futures, career-wise and college-wise," she said. "Being able to communicate in multiple ways, as well as learning about the multiple cultures across our globe. That is what we are all about here at Western Gateway."

Next year, Western Gateway is looking to add second graders.

Parents who want to enroll their kids need to fill out an application for the school's lottery first, the deadline is next Friday, Feb.18th.

Interested parents can find more information here.



