Wednesday, July 21st 2021, 8:51 am

Erika Lee joined the News 9 team in August 2021 as a multi-media journalist.

Originally from Southern California, Erika grew up in the suburbs of Diamond Bar and studied journalism at University of Southern California in Los Angeles. She was most recently in Idaho, where she reported for CBS affiliate KBOI in Boise.

Prior to that, she has worked as a web producer for CBS/KCAL 9 in and as a news assistant at KABC in Los Angeles. During college, Erika worked as a reporter and editor for the Daily Trojan and as a multimedia journalist for USC Annenberg Media.

In her spare time, Erika loves trying new restaurants and food, creative writing and watching movies. She is super excited to explore what Oklahoma City has to offer and tell the stories of this amazing community.

You can watch Erika weekdays on News 9.