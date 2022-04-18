Edmond Woman Raising Money For Ukraine With 5k Race

Monday, April 18th 2022, 6:27 pm

An Edmond woman of Ukrainian descent is working to help the victims of the war in Ukraine.

She says she had to do something good for the people in the worn-torn country after she saw the devastation firsthand.

“Run for Ukraine” is a special event to help raise money to aid the people of Ukraine. Participants will be able to support by walking, running, or donating. The 5k trail will start and end in Edmond's Mitch Park.

Dasha Logoutine traveled to Ukraine in March, shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine. She went to check on her family and help others.

“I spent two weeks, met people who lost everything, heard their stories,” Dasha said said. “Of course, you want to do something, the worst thing you can do is just sit and watch.”

During her time there, she connected with a woman named Ekaterina Victorovna, who had her home destroyed by bombs and was separated from her kids. Her home in Irpin was destroyed, and she was living on only a small pension.

After hearing Dasha's story, her best friend Alexandra Marks stepped in to help. They decided to plan an event instead of just asking for donations.

“We chose to do a 5k because we wanted to do something local and get families involved. It’s very interactive and fun and brings the community together.”

100% of the funds raised will be sent to families and volunteers in Ukraine, as well as used to buy body armor.

“My uncle said what he needed besides money was bullet proof vests and helmets.” Dasha said.

Both Alexandra and Dasha say they want to continue to keep raising money for Ukraine for years to come, as this situation will not be healed right away.

Registration for the 5k opens April 21st. The race will take place May 28.

You can register here https://runsignup.com/Race/OK/Edmond/5kforukraine

And donate here https://www.gofundme.com/f/oksupportsukraine



