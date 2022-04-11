Police Make Arrest In Connection With Saturday Hit & Run

Monday, April 11th 2022, 5:15 pm

Police have arrested one person following a hit and run Saturday night that involved a tow truck driver.

It happened on I-44 near the SW 59th St. exit.

Tina Karbs, owner of Bronco Towing company, said her employee, Brian Wilson, was hit while trying to help a couple tow their vehicle.

“He was talking to them, and he saw a U-Haul coming,” Karbs said. “He tried to jump on the car to keep from getting hit, but he still got hit.”

According to both OHP and Karbs, the vehicle then drove away after hitting Wilson.

“There was a person on the side of the road that got struck by a vehicle,” Eric Foster, OHP Public Information Officer said. “And that vehicle fled the scene.”

Later, Karbs and her husband drove to the scene to check in on Wilson and the truck.

Oklahoma Police were able to work with the couple to locate the vehicle and get them stopped.

OHP and OCPD identified the suspect as Collin Stiers.

He was arrested on complaints of DUI, leaving the scene of an injury accident, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property, and possession of marijuana .

Karbs says Wilson is doing okay, despite soreness and minor injuries.

“He was released from OU Health” Karbs said. “But will have to return to run a few tests.”

OHP says this situation could have been a lot worse and urged drivers to never get behind the wheel while under the influence.



