Red Dirt Diaries: 90-Year-Old Artist Paints 70 Pieces During Pandemic

Friday, July 10th 2020, 5:48 pm

By: Karl Torp

During the pandemic, our most vulnerable, have lived in self isolation.

But 90-year-old Beverly Langley is actually finding inspiration during the pandemic.

She’s an artist and specializes in watercolors.

“Watercolor is dynamic. The colors are so brilliant, you make a mistake and sometimes they can be gorgeous,” said Langley.

Right before the pandemic started, Langley was asked to begin teaching an art class at Concordia Life Plan Community where she lives.

Langley is a self-described “people person” so self-isolation that came with the pandemic was very difficult at the start.

“You can choose to live in your misery or do something and I decided I'm not going to live like this,” added Langley, who started sketching and painting for 3 to 4 hours a day.

“That was my salvation. Every day it was just a joy for me,” said Langley, who first started painting in high school.

During the pandemic, she's painted more than 70 pieces.

All the artwork will be sold at Beverly's art show for $30 to $60 on July 21 and 22 at Villages OKC, a network of volunteers which helps the elderly.

VillagesOKC is located at 3908 N. Peniel Ave. in Bethany.

All the proceeds from the art show will go toward VillagesOKC and Concordia.