Lacey Sughru, Director of Digital

Lacey Sughru is the Statewide Director of Digital for News9.com and NewsOn6.com. She has over 10 years of media experience, from Sales Assistant, Account Executive and Digital Sales Account Executive to Digital Sales Manager.

Lacey holds a degree in Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Oklahoma State University. She enjoys helping clients navigate the ever changing world of Digital Advertising by working to build custom solutions for each client, helping ensure the growth of their business.

For more information, you can reach Lacey by email, on her office phone at 405-841-9123 or on her cell phone at 405-301-0550.