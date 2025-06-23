Thunder's Jalen Williams reflects on Thunder’s Title after Game 7 win: 'It still doesn’t feel real'

Jalen Williams called winning the NBA championship “surreal” and credited his faith, family, and teammates for helping him push through a journey marked by sacrifice, emotion, and belief.

By: Jeremie Poplin

-

Here’s what we learned from Jalen Williams’ emotional and reflective postgame press conference after the Thunder’s Game 7 win and first NBA title

1. The Moment Hasn’t Fully Hit Yet — and That’s Okay

Jalen opened with the honesty that he hasn’t fully processed what just happened:

“Nope. Not at all. Actually, I just had my first drink. I'm working on that.”

The surreal nature of winning a championship, especially at such a young age and as a key contributor, hasn’t sunk in. He admitted to being in a blur and even described the final moments as an out-of-body experience:

“The last minute and a half of the game didn’t feel like I was there anymore... it still doesn’t feel real.”

His Faith and Inner Circle Are Foundational

Williams consistently brought the focus back to his personal faith and his family’s support:

“God's been extremely good to me… a lot of trials and tribulations throughout my career, a lot of things that I don't speak on.”

“Definitely raised in a God-first household… I don’t take [my support system] for granted. I always cherish that.”

He credited his ability to handle pressure and push through setbacks to leaning on faith, family, writing, and strong friendships.

Respect for the Game

He reflected on the emotion of the moment when he looked up and saw his mother crying in the stands — a visual reminder of the long journey that led here.

“Coming from not being known in college, to three, four years later being an NBA champion… that’s God’s gift for sure.”

4. The Thunder’s Identity Held Strong Under Pressure

When asked what shifted in the second half, Jalen referenced the team’s mentality rather than just Xs and Os:

“Don’t panic… just keep doing the things that were getting us there all season. Playing hard defensively, trying to get stops, taking it one possession at a time.”

Even with Tyrese Haliburton out, Williams made it clear they didn’t want to relax they wanted to stick to their identity and earn the win.

5. The Bond Within the Team Is What Means the Most

What makes this title most special to Jalen is who he won it with:

“It’s dope to be able to do it, more so with this group that I consider family... to win with them is something I couldn't have dreamed of.”

He referenced the closeness of the team, even joking with Isaiah Hartenstein during the presser but it’s clear the Thunder’s chemistry isn’t just on the court. It’s a real brotherhood, and Jalen values that even more than the trophy itself.

