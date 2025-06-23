Thunder's Chet Holmgren on the grind to a Championship: 'Willpower and anti-inflammatories'

Chet Holmgren’s Game 7 postgame credited OKC’s defensive strategy, organizational belief, and team-first culture for their title run.

By: Jeremie Poplin

Defense Success Through Tradeoffs

Chet highlights how the Thunder’s aggressive defensive formula—using four guards alongside himself and Isaiah Hartenstein—is effective because of strategic tradeoffs. The guards’ quickness and ability to pressure passing lanes compensate for the reduced rim protection and rebounding typically offered by bigger players. He said, “The guards we have are special on defense… When you have an extra person out there doing that, we’re able to really turn up the heat.” This defensive versatility was key in controlling the game.

Leadership Belief and Motivation

His emotional hug with owner Clay Bennett reflects deep appreciation for the trust the leadership showed him. Holmgren credited Clay, Coach Mark Daigneault, and GM Sam Presti, saying, “I’m not out there on the floor if those three don’t believe in me.” This validation fueled his desire to make them proud and underscores how important organizational support is for player confidence and development.

Overcoming Injury and Team Resilience

Chet’s season was interrupted by a major injury, but he praised his teammates’ efforts in his absence, especially Isaiah Hartenstein and Jalen Williams, saying, “They never expressed any sour feeling… They were all in no matter what it took.” His ability to push through pain and rehab, using “will power and anti-inflammatories,” shows his mental toughness. He admitted, “If you told me this would be the endpoint when I got hurt, it would be easy not to quit.” His story highlights the perseverance required to reach the highest level.

Admiration for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Shai’s historic season was one of the greatest individual performances ever, but Chet emphasized his humility and team-first mentality: “It’s never about him. It’s always about us… He’s an even better person.” This speaks to the strong chemistry and leadership within the team.

Focus Beyond the Win

Even after winning the championship and setting records (like his 5 blocks being the most ever in a Game 7), Holmgren stays grounded. He said, “I never really play for records. All that will be forgotten. But us winning is forever.” And despite the victory, he’s already looking ahead: “Tomorrow we got to wake up and start getting ready for training camp.” This mindset reflects a champion’s hunger and team-first attitude.

Pressure and Validation

There was immense pressure in the playoffs, “When you lose in the Playoffs… it’s the end of the world,” but winning makes all the hard work worthwhile. He sees victory as “immortal,” highlighting how important it was for the young Thunder team to validate their season’s effort with a championship finish.

